Investigation Ongoing in WKU Shooting

On Tuesday night, WKU Police and Bowling Green Police Department responded to a report of shots fired.

The shooting is believed to have happened at the intersection of University and College Heights. This is also where five shell casings from a rifle were found.

Shortly after midnight a text message alert was sent out by the WKU Police Department, but the shooting was not confirmed until Wednesday when a witness came forward.

Police still need your help! If any of these subjects or vehicles look familiar to you, please contact WKU PD at (270) 745-2548 or call the anonymous tip line at (270) 745-8773.

