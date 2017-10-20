Investigation Ongoing in WKU Shooting - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Investigation Ongoing in WKU Shooting

Posted: Updated:
Bowling Green, KY -

On Tuesday night, WKU Police and Bowling Green Police Department responded to a report of shots fired. 

The shooting is believed to have happened at the intersection of University and College Heights. This is also where five shell casings from a rifle were found. 

Shortly after midnight a text message alert was sent out by the WKU Police Department, but the shooting was not confirmed until Wednesday when a witness came forward. 

Police still need your help! If any of these subjects or vehicles look familiar to you, please contact WKU PD at (270) 745-2548 or call the anonymous tip line at (270) 745-8773. 
 

