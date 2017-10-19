Two BG Teens Arrested for Drug Trafficking

Two Bowling Green teens are charged with drug trafficking after being pulled over in front of an elementary school.

Edmonson County Sheriff, Shane Doyle, tells WNKY two teen girls were pulled over in front of South Edmonson Elementary on Tuesday for reckless driving.

That's when the canine officer sniffed out what was found to be a large amount of marijuana.

18-year-old Baylen Wardlow and 18-year-old Brookyln Keown of Bowling Green are facing multiple charges, including trafficking and drug paraphernalia.

Both were lodged in the Hart County Jail and are scheduled to appear in Edmonson County District Court on October 24th.