More Charges Pending on Warren Co. Bus Driver Arrested for DUI - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

More Charges Pending on Warren Co. Bus Driver Arrested for DUI

Posted: Updated:

More information is coming forward around the Tuesday DUI arrest of a Warren County school bus driver.

"Committed to the safety of our children"...an eerie slogan to read on the side of the Warren County bus garage just two days after a minor collision between Marlette's bus and a truck on North Hewitt road leads deputies the reeking smell of alcohol on his breath.

They are now confirming Marlette was responsible for and dropped off around 20 middle and high school students from school just 10 minutes before he got into the collision.

They cannot verify at this time that he was under the influence while driving the students.

Marlette is charged with a first degree DUI, wanton endangerment, and criminal mischief at this time, with more charges pending.

WNKY will keep you updated as this case develops.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.