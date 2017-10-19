More Charges Pending on Warren Co. Bus Driver Arrested for DUI

More information is coming forward around the Tuesday DUI arrest of a Warren County school bus driver.

"Committed to the safety of our children"...an eerie slogan to read on the side of the Warren County bus garage just two days after a minor collision between Marlette's bus and a truck on North Hewitt road leads deputies the reeking smell of alcohol on his breath.

They are now confirming Marlette was responsible for and dropped off around 20 middle and high school students from school just 10 minutes before he got into the collision.

They cannot verify at this time that he was under the influence while driving the students.

Marlette is charged with a first degree DUI, wanton endangerment, and criminal mischief at this time, with more charges pending.

WNKY will keep you updated as this case develops.