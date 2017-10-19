Trump Disputes Claims of Disrespect of Fallen Soldiers' Families

President Trump is refuting claims that he was disrespectful during a phone call to the family of a fallen soldier. The congresswoman and a family member who heard the conversation, though, are standing by what they say they heard.

Wednesday was a day of he said, she said -- pitting president Trump against Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson.

At issue is the condolence call the President made to the widow of Army Sergeant La David Johnson. He was one of four soldiers killed in action in an ambush in Niger on October 4th. For a second day, Wilson insisted the President made an insensitive comment.



Sergeant Johnson's mother has confirmed the Congresswoman's account. The President insisted, via Tweet, he has proof of the contrary.

The father of Dustin Wright, another soldier killed in the ambush, said the President called him too. He said the call went well and described Mr. Trump as cordial in offering condolences.

The White House says Chief of Staff John Kelly is "disgusted" that dealing with military deaths has become "politicized." Kelly's son, who was killed in action in Afghanistan a few years ago, has been mentioned by the President as part of the row over phone calls to Gold Star families.