US Senate to Get First Look at New Health Care Bill

The Senate will get its first look at a health care bill which was written by both Republicans and Democrats and enjoys bipartisan support. However, bipartisan does not necessarily mean the bill can pass.



The plan, co-authored by Republican Lamar Alexander and Democrat Patty Murray, attempts to stabilize the individual insurance market by re-instating subsidies for insurance companies to bring down the cost of coverage for low-income Americans for two more years.



President Trump announced last week he would halt those payments, which he claims are a bailout for insurance companies.



The White House coming out against the bill has given some key Republicans the green light to come out against it as well.



House Speaker Paul Ryan says the Senate "should keep its focus on repeal and replace of Obamacare."and Utah Senator Orrin Hatch called for a long-term solution, not a short-term fix.



On the other hand, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn refused to declare the bill dead on arrival.



The bill's best chance to pass could come in December when the next government funding bill is due. Republicans will likely need Democratic support to get a new spending bill passed, which means Democrats could force through a compromise on healthcare.



A bipartisan group of governors signed a letter to Congress urging them to support the plan.