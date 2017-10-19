Jurich Officially Out as UofL AD

Tom Jurich was loyal to the coaches he hired at Louisville almost to a fault, supporting them through good and bad times during 20 years as the Cardinals athletic director.



None more than men's basketball coach Rick Pitino.



Jurich and Pitino faced many embarrassing transgressions during the coach's 16-year tenure, but the negative attention generated by a federal investigation of college basketball was the last straw for Pitino - and ultimately Jurich.



Louisville trustees fired Jurich Wednesday in the wake of the school's involvement in a national federal investigation of college basketball.



In the FBI's findings released last month that implicated four college basketball assistant coaches and a total of 10 people, Rick Pitino was identified as "Coach-2" as an individual who took part in funneling $100,000 with the help of Adidas to the family of five-star prospect and current Louisville freshman Brian Bowen, CBS Sports reports.



The Board of Trustees voted 10-3 to part ways with Jurich. The 61-year-old administrator had been placed on paid administrative Sept. 27 by interim university President Greg Postel, who placed Pitino on unpaid leave at the same time.



Louisville's Athletic Association fired Pitino in a unanimous vote on Monday.



Two days later, Jurich was shown the door.



Postel did not take questions about Jurich's firing with cause after more than three hours of meetings behind closed doors.



"We want to thank Tom for his years of service and many contributions to the university," Postel said from a prepared statement.



"To our students, faculty, staff and Cards fans, this is our opportunity to demonstrate the unity and integrity that define being a Louisville Cardinal."



Jurich's legal team said in a statement afterward that it was "disheartened" by the trustees' decision, and stressed his adherence to NCAA rules and the law.



"Their vote to terminate his contract was done in haste with inaccurate information that should have had no bearing on continuing his employment," the statement said. "He has done nothing illegal, nor violated any NCAA rules."



Jurich has played a major role in Louisville's success on the field, and how the school has handled issues off the field.



He shepherded Louisville's 2014 entry into the Atlantic Coast Conference. Jurich also was responsible for facility upgrades and saw numerous sports thrive under coaches he hired.



Vince Tyra was named acting AD on Oct. 3, a move the athletic association approved on Monday before firing Pitino. The former University of Louisville Foundation board member said he doesn't have a timetable for how long he'll have the job.