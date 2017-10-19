Lexington Confederate Statues Aimed to be Removed

Two Confederate statues in downtown Lexington may be history before you know it.



The Lexington Fayette-Urban County Council voted in august to move the statues which honor Confederate General John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge, a U.S. Vice President and Confederate Secretary of War.



They have been standing for more than a century outside a former courthouse.



It was believed that the Kentucky Military Heritage Commission had to approve the removal of the statues, but the Mayor's office says the State Attorney General issued an opinion that the commission does not have jurisdiction over these statues.



For now, the statues are being moved to a private storage facility while the city has discussions with the local cemetery where both men are buried.