KY Republican Leaders Claim to Hold Solution to Pension Problems

State Republican leaders say they have found a solution to the state's public pension system.

A press conference was held at the state capital office in Frankfort.

The new bill "Keep the Promise" has Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin implying just that.

Key points included no increase to the retirement age, hazardous employees like firefighters and police officers can continue their current pension, and employees can continue collecting under the current system until they reach the age of 65 or hit 27 years of service.

Governor Belvin said, "We've come up with a plan that will save us over the course of the next 30 years. It takes more time, but it will allow us to deliver on the promise."

Kentucky has one of the worst funded pension systems in the U.S., being short at least $33,000,000,000- for retirement benefits.

The Governor says he will call a special session as soon as possible.

If passed the bill will go into effect July 1.