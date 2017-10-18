German Wax Statue Makers Unveil Trump Figure - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

German Wax Statue Makers Unveil Trump Figure

Berlin, Germany -

President Trump made a surprise appearance in Berlin, Germany yesterday, sort of.
 
The wax statue makers of world famous Madam Tussaud’s have unveiled their latest creation: a life-size wax figure of President Trump.
 
The statue showcases some of the President's more recognizable features, such as his trademark hairstyle and popular "thumbs up" hand gesture.
 
The White House supplied the museum with measurements and consulted with them on things such as wardrobe and posture.
 
As far as museum placement, President Trumps figure stands facing towards a smiling former President Barack Obama.

