At Least One Million Cars Flooded Due to Hurricane in Houston

Eight weeks after Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, it's estimated at least 1,000,000 vehicles suffered flood damage. Now dealers from around the world are ready to buy and resell the cars, but buyers should beware. Although Texas law requires each vehicle's history is made available to buyers, safety experts say the effects of water damage are often felt much farther down the road.



On five hundred acres of East Texas land, thousands of neatly-placed vehicles fan out across the horizon. Rows upon rows of cars and trucks now sit empty, waiting to be repaired, resold or scrapped.



Seth Angel is the general manager of the Royal Purple Raceway.



It's estimated that up to 1,000,000 vehicles were damaged by Harvey.



Many end up here or at a handful of makeshift scrapyards designed for a similar purpose. Aerial photos of the Texas World Speedway, about 70 miles north of Houston, shows tens of thousands of cars lining the track.



Eventually, the cars will be sold by insurance companies to salvage yards, dealers, and individual buyers around the world.



And while Texas law requires that each cars' flood history be made available to potential buyers, safety experts say the effects of water damage are often felt much further down the road.



With so many of these cars hitting the market, the DMV suggests potential new buyers have a mechanic take a look at the car before making a purchase.



Racetrack managers expect to have every one of these vehicles gone by the end of February, so they can be ready for racing season when it begins in March.