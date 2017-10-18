Damage Estimates Due to CA Wildfires Eclipse Three Million

Damage estimates from Northern California's deadly wildfires top $3,000,000,000, and that number is expected to grow. Wineries were hit hard. More than 30 were destroyed or damaged after the fires broke out early last week.



The wind-driven firestorm burned entire neighborhoods to the ground. Also destroyed... huge expanses of vineyards.



Ken Moholt-Siebert and his wife own the "Ancient Oak Cellars" winery in Santa Rosa. They not only lost the home his grandfather built, but part of their vineyard. In addition, Moholt-Siebert says the prime time to harvest the surviving grapes was last week, but roadblocks kept him away from his property.



Moholt-Siebert says he could face not only a loss of income but major expenses as well, ripping up the soil to replace irrigation systems. Even grapes untouched by flames could be tainted by smoke, affecting dozens of wineries.



A Napa Valley trade group says 90% of this year's grapes were harvested before the fires started. The wine tourism industry here has also been impacted.



Tasting rooms, hotels, and tour bus companies – all of them hope people realize that most of wine country here is open.