Trump Claims Past Presidents Failed to Contact Gold Star Families

President Trump sparked controversy Monday when he claimed past Presidents didn't make calls to Gold Star families after their loved ones were killed in combat. Now the President is dealing with a new controversy over a phone call he did make to the widow of a Green Beret killed in West Africa this month.

President Trump called the families of four U.S. soldiers killed in action earlier this month, including Sergeant La David Johnson.

Johnson's wife took the call while on the way to the airport to receive her husband's body. Congresswoman Frederica Wilson says she was in the car with Johnson's widow when she got the call – and the controversial remarks.



The President refuted the claim on Twitter this morning, saying representative Wilson "totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action, and I have proof."



President Trump doubled down Tuesday on his claim that previous administrations did not call Gold Star families after their loved ones were killed in action. He did this by pointing to his own Chief-of-Staff as proof.



White House records show that General Kelly and his wife did meet privately with Mr. and Mrs. Obama at a breakfast to honor Gold Star families a year after their son's passing.



General Kelly declined to comment and has made it clear in the past he does not want his son's death exploited.



On Memorial Day, General Kelly and President Trump visited his son's grave at Arlington National Cemetery.