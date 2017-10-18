Glasgow Man Drowns in Barren River Lake - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Glasgow Man Drowns in Barren River Lake

Barren County, KY -

A Glasgow man is pronounced dead after an accidental drowning at Barren River Lake. 
 
The Barren County Sheriff’s Office, Rescue Squad, and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife were dispatched to the lake late Saturday night after a man drove off the boat ramp.
 
Conservation officer John Jackson said they located the truck with sonar and, after their second missing person recovery effort, they located 49-year-old Richard Cross about 15-feet from the vehicle.
 
The coroner is ruling this an accidental drowning. A 51-year-old female did survive the incident, swimming to shore and calling for help. 

