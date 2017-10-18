Warren Co. School Bus Driver Charged with DUI on the Job

A local school bus driver is charged with a DUI while on the job.



Warren County Sheriff's deputies say 63-year-old Robert Marlette got into a minor collision in the 1000 block of North Hewitt Lane around 4:00 P.M. Tuesday.



It was while on the scene that he failed the road-side sobriety tests. Deputies say he likely was on his way back home after dropping children off from school.



Marlette is lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail.



We will keep you updated as further information comes forward.

