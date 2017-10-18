Warren Co. School Bus Driver Charged with DUI on the Job - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Warren Co. School Bus Driver Charged with DUI on the Job

Bowling Green, KY -

A local school bus driver is charged with a DUI while on the job.
 
Warren County Sheriff's deputies say 63-year-old Robert Marlette got into a minor collision in the 1000 block of North Hewitt Lane around 4:00 P.M. Tuesday.
 
It was while on the scene that he failed the road-side sobriety tests. Deputies say he likely was on his way back home after dropping children off from school.
 
Marlette is lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail.
 
