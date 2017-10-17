Bowling Green Unveils New Soccer Complex Facility

The new facility at the Lovers Lane Soccer Complex took over six months to complete and cost over $650,000.

Officials say the economic impact it will have is much larger than the building itself though.

"Weeknights, weekends, you're talking thousands of people using this park on a community level every day and every weekend," Parks Director, Brent Belcher says, "We have some large regional and state-wide events held here throughout our calendar year."

The new building nearly triples the number of restrooms at the front of the park, in addition to a brand new concession stand, electrical room, stage and pavilion--serving as functional facility and a hang-out.

"It gives a plaza, a meeting space, shade in case of rain or heat. It's a headquarter of activities for the park for our young people, our parents, our coaches to go to," Belcher explains.

He adds, next week the concession stands will be fully up and running so come on down to Lovers Lane Soccer Complex and get some food!