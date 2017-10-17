Weinstein Comp. Board of Directors Discussing Company's Sale

The Weinstein Company's board of directors is expected to meet today to discuss the company's possible sale following the scandal surrounding co-founder Harvey Weinstein.

As the number of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers grows, the studio he founded is in financial free fall.

Ben Fritz of the Wall Street Journal spoke to a Weinstein Company official, who estimates the company could now be worth $300 million dollars. Last year, Harvey Weinstein estimated his company was worth at least $800 million dollars, due to a powerhouse library that includes the films "Lion", "The Imitation Game", and the television hit "Project Runway."

Enter Colony Capital – a private equity firm offering a buyout that would save the Weinstein Company.

Board members have refused to say what they knew about Weinstein’s decades of alleged behavior, which Ivana Lowell, who dated Harvey’s brother Bob, began writing about in 2010.

Like any good screenplay, the Weinstein Company's possible sale comes with a twist. The man at the helm of Colony Capital, Tom Barrack, is a close ally of President Trump's.