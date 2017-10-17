Ford Recalling Millions of SUV's

The Center for Auto Safety is urging Ford Motor Company to recall all of its 2011 through 2017 Ford Explorer SUVs. That's more than 1.3 million SUVs.

This comes just days after Ford announced it is offering free inspections and repairs to reduce the potential for exhaust to enter vehicles. However, the company insists its Explorers are safe and said the offer was, quote, "for our customers' peace of mind."

This issue has been in the news for months, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating more than 2,700 complaints about possible carbon monoxide seeping into the cabin of Explorers.

In July, police in Austin, Texas parked around 400 Explorers after nearly two dozen officers were found to have carbon monoxide in their blood.

Across the country, Ford has been repairing the Explorer police cruisers at no cost, but the company says the issue is separate from the complaints in civilian models, and is due to modifications of the vehicles after they were purchased.

Ford said the company is, quote, "confident in our current methods for quickly identifying and addressing potential vehicle issues."

Toward that end, Ford says it will send letters next month to owners of the 2011 through 2017 Explorers, urging them to take their SUVs to dealers for inspections, so any necessary repairs can be made.