Pres. Trump's Nominee for Drug Czar Withdraws

President Trump's nominee to be the next drug czar has withdrawn his nomination after a 60 Minutes report revealed he wrote a bill which tied the DEA's hands in fighting the opioid epidemic.

Congressman Tom Marino withdrew his name to be the next head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

President Trump tweeted this morning: "Rep. Tom Marino has informed me that he is withdrawing his name from consideration as drug czar. Tom is a fine man and a great congressman!"

Marino came under intense scrutiny after a 60 Minutes report showed that a bill he sponsored tied the DEA's hands in fighting the opioid drug epidemic. The bill passed unanimously last year.

Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill has introduced legislation to repeal the law.

President Trump says he is committed to fighting the opioid epidemic, and plans to declare a national emergency. As part of the war on opioids, Tuesday morning, the Department of Justice announced indictments against two Chinese nationals who allegedly used the internet to sell Fentanyl to drug traffickers and individuals in the U.S.

More than 64,000 Americans died in 2016 from drug overdoses, most from opioids.