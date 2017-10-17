Rick Pitino Officially Fired from UofL - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Rick Pitino Officially Fired from UofL

Posted: Updated:

Rick Pitino has been officially fired from his position as head basketball coach of the University of Louisville.

The decision was announced this afternoon after Louisville’s Athletic Association conducted a private meeting.

Pitino's lawyer presented the coaches' case to the Athletic Association earlier that morning before their decision was made public.

Pitino may now have to battle for the millions of dollars remaining on his contract.

University Interim President Dr. Greg Postel commented on the school's decision, saying," There isn't just a single reason, as was outlined in the letter that initially was sent to coach Pitino, there were a number of issues that over time were brought to our attention and we simply felt that this was in the best interest of the university and make the decision at this point in time".   

Earlier Monday, Louisville officially ratified the hiring of David Padgett as the coach of their men's basketball team.

