SoKY Residents React to Girls Joining Boy Scouts

Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts are two different organizations, but starting in 2018 girls will be able to join Boy Scouts of America. South Central Kentuckians let us know what they think about the change.

Najuk Patel says, “I think it’s actually a pretty good like its pretty good. It shouldn’t be a big deal.”

Sydnee Mills reasons, “Boy Scouts are letting girls join, then the Girl Scouts should be able to let boys join as well, right? Maybe there could be like a Boy Scouts and a Girl Scouts and have like a co-ed Scouts. Or maybe it should just be called Scouts, not Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts, just Scouts.”

Shelly Brown is not fond of the idea. She figures, “I think that Girl Scouts should have Girl Scouts and boys should have Boy Scouts with just boys and just girls in each. Camping and things like that, I just don’t think that was a place for girls to be mingling with the boys and things like that.”

Laura Charles, however, thinks it’s a good thing. “It does allow for more, I don’t know, more options for girls or children who identify in different ways. It allows for more openness among the two communities. It allows more options for kids to express who they think they are going to be or becoming.”

The sentiment is echoed by Drennan Bragg when he says, “Looking back on it, I don’t think there’s any point in making one group join the other. It should all be the same thing.”

Jacob Vincent also embraces the change, saying “It’s a good idea, you know its 2017. It’ll teach the kids at a young age like how to blend and interact with one another. Drop the boy and girl and just call it the Scouts!”

Michael Surbaugh, the BSA’s Chief Scout Executive says, “We believe it is critical to evolve how our programs meet the needs of families interested in positive and lifelong experiences for their children.”