Cecilia Herrell graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in May 2015. She is a proud alumna of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Ceciliaalso has her cosmetology license! She was a reporter for the City of Murfreesboro in middle Tennessee, before joining WNKY in October 2017. She is so excited to call Bowling Green her new home! Since the ripe young age of seven Cecilia has known she wanted to be a news reporter! She is always on the hunt for a great human interest story or breaking news! In her free time you'll find her catching up on SNL episodes, going to local car events, or picking up stray animals. If you have any story ideas for Cecilia, send them to cecilia@wnky.com!

Facebook.com/Ceciliaherrellwnky

Instagram: @ceciliawnky

Twitter: @ceciliawnky