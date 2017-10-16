WKU Homecoming a Huge Hit Over Weekend

This past weekend was full of festivities and excitement. The Bowling Green community, alumni, and undergraduates celebrated all weekend long in preparation for the big Homecoming game.

The Homecoming Parade on Friday drew in hundreds of people and built up the excitement for what would be a great weekend!

All the excitement didn't go on unwarranted because on Saturday, the Hilltoppers football team beat the Charlotte 49ers 45 to 14.

The Hilltoppers will have a short week as they head to Norfolk Virginia to face the Old Dominion Monarchs on Friday at 5:00 P.M.