Blazes Still Rage in California, But Worst May Be Over

Firefighters battling the deadliest wildfires in California history say the danger isn’t over, but they’re confident the worst is behind them. At least 40 people have been killed since the fires began more than one week ago, and about 5,700 homes and businesses have been destroyed. Nevertheless, 25,000 evacuation orders were lifted across the northern part of the state yesterday.

Optimism is growing for firefighters as they beat back the flames still burning across northern California. They're not in the clear yet, however.

Victims are now returning to some of the hardest hit neighborhoods to take stock of what's left.

FEMA representatives say that process can start at local assistance centers. People hoping to rebuild can apply for federal disaster assistance, cancel utilities and even visit the DMV.

For families that have lost everything, this is where they are finding a fresh start.

The Pacific Gas and Electric Company is working to restore power to the fire zone areas by tonight.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but we do know the state of California has asked PG&E to preserve all evidence that could be related to these fires.

