Trump, McConnell Taking Steps to Mend Relationship

President Trump has been critical of Senator Mitch McConnell in the past, blaming him for the failure to repeal and replace Obamacare. However, the President needs McConnell if he wants to get tax reform passed.



President Trump and Mitch McConnell will try to mend their differences over lunch at the White House today.



The President needs McConnell to get a budget passed this week, which then clears the path to begin working on tax reform legislation.



The President's Senate outreach included golfing this weekend with Kentucky Senator Rand Paul and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham – both of whom he has criticized in the past.



But it's leader McConnell who will be the one to set the agenda and wrangle votes if needed. His job has now gotten harder since Steve Bannon left the White House.



Bannon declared war on McConnell and the Republican establishment during a speech to Conservative Values Voters this weekend.



Bannon has threatened to support primary opponents against three sitting Republican senators if they don't oust McConnell as Majority Leader.