Mississippi Town Pulls Classic Novel Out of Classrooms

Administrators in Biloxi Mississippi, pulled a classic American novel as a resource in the classroom.

Harper Lee's, "To Kill a Mockingbird" was used as one resource that faculty members used to teach state academic standards in 8th grade English class.

Now, the book will no longer be a required reading for students. However, school officials say it will still be available in the school library and accessible to any student who chooses to read it.

Administrators didn't go into great detail on the decision except to say, if the students still want to read the book, they can.