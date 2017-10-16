Rescue Crews Searching for Missing Oil Rig Worker

An oil rig is burning in a Louisiana lake as search and rescue boats look for a worker, and firefighters work on battling the blaze.



Search and rescue crews are looking for a worker in Lake Pontchartrain near New Orleans tonight.



The first calls came into Kenner shortly after 7:00 P.M. local time.



The Jefferson Parish Chief Operating Officer says all of the workers were either on the rig itself or on an adjacent barge.



The explosion took place on a rig in Lake Pontchartrain about two miles off the coast of Jefferson Parish.



Officials say they're trying to get to a valve to cut off the flow of oil. Until then, they are not ruling out the possibility that oil is leaking into the lake.



The rig holds storage tanks and officials say the fire will burn while there is oil in the tanks. Fire investigators are on the scene to begin work to determine the cause of the explosion, once the fire is out.



The Jefferson Parish COO, Keith Conley, says preliminary reports indicate that cleaning chemicals were ignited on the surface of the platform.



Mr. Conley goes on to state, quote, "Third party companies have to come in and cap and do certain procedures that they train for. So, at this point, the fire is still active, they're waiting on those contractors to come in. Right now, everyone's mission is to find that one person who's still missing."