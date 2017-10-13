WKU Homecoming in Full Swing

Homecoming weekend is well under way already, but there are plenty of more events to come!

Beginning Friday at 5:00 P.M., you can catch the homecoming parade, which starts on campus at the Downing Student Union and making its way down to Fountain Square Park.

Once the parade reaches the Square, there will be live music followed by a pep rally to get the excitement going for Saturday’s game.

At 7:00 P.M. Friday night, you can head on down to E. A. Diddle Arena where the basketball teams will be giving a preview of their upcoming season in the Hilltopper Hysteria.

Tomorrow is the big day for the Hilltoppers as they face off against the Charlotte 49ers in this year’s Homecoming game.

Kickoff will be Saturday at 3:30 P.M., so be sure to come out and support your Hilltoppers!