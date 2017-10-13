Childhood Obesity Growing at Alarming Rate

A new study says the problem of childhood obesity is growing at an alarming rate because kids are making poor food choices and aren't getting enough exercise.



The World Health Organization says the number of obese children and teens is now 10-times higher than it was 40-years ago, due to poor nutrition and lack of exercise. Plus, the problem is more than just physical.



An on-line study in the journal Lancet finds that obese children tend to be overweight as adults.



The research shows an estimated 74 million boys and 50 million girls are obese worldwide. Obesity rates are still rising in poorer nations, but have levelled off in countries like the U.S. and the U.K.



Health experts are trying to educate more parents, as well as schools and governments, about the importance of balanced diets, proper food labeling, and the long-term impact of childhood obesity.