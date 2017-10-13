California Continues to Battle Wildfires - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

California Continues to Battle Wildfires

At least 17 wildfires are raging on today in California. So far, the fires have killed at least 31 people, with 3,500 homes and business burned. 

Flames and smoke are billowing from hillsides in Northern California's wine country, another sign the state's battle against multiple wildfires is far from over.

Crews are fighting not just the weather, but the steep terrain.

Almost a week into the firefight, officials with Cal Fire say there's more danger ahead. Winds are expected to increase in the region throughout the weekend, threatening to reverse modest gains made so far.

Hundreds of people are still missing throughout this region. Teams with cadaver dogs are now searching piles of debris, looking for more victims.

Amid the charred debris, some residents have been allowed back in, such as Tom Fellbaum. He left his house Monday with just the clothes on his back. He and his wife Sue lived here for 28 years.

The wildfires are now the deadliest in the state's history.

