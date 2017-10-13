Homecoming Festivities Kick Off with the Annual Chili & Cheese L - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Homecoming Festivities Kick Off with the Annual Chili & Cheese Luncheon

Posted: Updated:

Homecoming festivities officially kicked off Thursday with a crowd favorite...comfort food.

Dozens got a mouth full of chili at the annual Junior Achievement Chili and Cheese Luncheon and Pep Rally held at 643 Sports Bar downtown.

For the last 20 years, every Thursday before homecoming locals enjoy the savory tastes of football season and get to meet the cheerleaders, pep band, and this year, even the president up-close.

The event is about much more than chili dogs and cheerleaders though.

President of Junior Achievement, Drew Martin says, "All the proceeds benefit Junior Achievement and this year we'll be able to impact 12,000 students--teaching the importance of financial literacy, career and workforce readiness, and entrepreneurship. As a WKU Alum I'm super excited! It ties to of my favorite things together: Junior Achievement and WKU."

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.