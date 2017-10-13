Homecoming Festivities Kick Off with the Annual Chili & Cheese Luncheon

Homecoming festivities officially kicked off Thursday with a crowd favorite...comfort food.

Dozens got a mouth full of chili at the annual Junior Achievement Chili and Cheese Luncheon and Pep Rally held at 643 Sports Bar downtown.

For the last 20 years, every Thursday before homecoming locals enjoy the savory tastes of football season and get to meet the cheerleaders, pep band, and this year, even the president up-close.

The event is about much more than chili dogs and cheerleaders though.

President of Junior Achievement, Drew Martin says, "All the proceeds benefit Junior Achievement and this year we'll be able to impact 12,000 students--teaching the importance of financial literacy, career and workforce readiness, and entrepreneurship. As a WKU Alum I'm super excited! It ties to of my favorite things together: Junior Achievement and WKU."