South Dakota Police Dog Located After Being Stolen

Poppy, a four-month-old German Shepherd puppy, was stolen from him home in Aberdeen, South Dakota on September 30th.



Poppy belongs to Aberdeen Police Officer Briston Bruce. Office Bruce is in the hospital recovering from surgery to remove a brian tumor. While the family was visiting Officer Bruce, burglars entered their home and stole electronic devices, along with Poppy and her leash.



Aberdeen Police Department detectives believed one of the suspects had a connection to Eden Prairie, MN and reached out to Eden Prairie Police Department Detective Carter Staaf.



After two days of investigation, Det. Staaf learned that Poppy had been let loose in Minneapolis, MN. Detective Staaf shared the story with his wife Julie Bane, who immediately began scouring missing/found pet websites. On one of the sites, Julie found what appeared to be a match.



Two south Minneapolis neighbors had found Poppy wandering and took her in. They brought Poppy to a vet to look for an identification chip but were unable to locate one.



With assistance from the Aberdeen Police Department and Officer Bruce, Detective Staaf was able to verify that the dog found in Minneapolis was indeed Poppy.



Coincidentally, Aberdeen Police Sgt. Chris Gross happened to be in Minneapolis this past Sunday and a meeting was arranged at the Eden Prairie Police Department so Sgt. Gross could take Poppy home.



Poppy is now safely back in her family’s care.