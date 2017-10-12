National Anthem/Kneeling Debate Rages On

The debate over kneeling during the national anthem continues to play out on professional – and local - football fields.

Varsity football players at Vance High School are used to testing their physical limits, but lately they've been thinking about a different kind of boundary.

Head coach Aaron Brand says their city, Charlotte, North Carolina, struggles with racial tension. But Brand decided to remove the option by keeping the team *off* the field during the national anthem.



President Trump has urged the NFL to require players stand for the anthem, but Commissioner Roger Goodell believes more dialogue is needed between owners and players and to these high school athletes, whose coach is using the controversy as a teachable moment.



A recent CBS news poll shows 38%of adults approve of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, while 52% disapprove. Whether they agree with the players or not, 73% of those polled think the protestors are trying to call attention to racism.

