Renderings Show Development of New Bowling Green High School - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Renderings Show Development of New Bowling Green High School

Posted: Updated:
Bowling Green, KY -

Bowling Green High School students are in for treat about six years from now.
 
The Bowling Green Independent School District approved computer rendering images of what the high school will look like when completed around 2024.
 
The renovations will include a two-story wing around the swimming facility containing several unique classrooms, as well as enclosing the facility and converting the outer space to a large courtyard.
 
The board says the importance of the renovations is in providing new and improved common space for students.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.