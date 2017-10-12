Renderings Show Development of New Bowling Green High School

Bowling Green High School students are in for treat about six years from now.



The Bowling Green Independent School District approved computer rendering images of what the high school will look like when completed around 2024.



The renovations will include a two-story wing around the swimming facility containing several unique classrooms, as well as enclosing the facility and converting the outer space to a large courtyard.



The board says the importance of the renovations is in providing new and improved common space for students.