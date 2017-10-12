Trump Signs Order to Change Obamacare - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Trump Signs Order to Change Obamacare

Washington, DC -

Earlier this morning at the White House, President Trump signed an executive order to drastically change Obamacare.

The President says this order will allow "millions and millions of people" to buy health insurance cheaply, adding it will cost the government "virtually nothing."

Critics say the order will destabilize the current affordable care act and will cause premiums to skyrocket for those currently with Obamacare.

The plan could allow employers to reach across state lines to find competitive coverage for employees. 

Some Democratic Attorneys General say they plan to sue, claiming the President doesn't have the legal authority to allow such an order.
 

