Nearly Two Dozen Wildfires Devastating California

Nearly two dozen wildfires are burning out of control across California. Overnight, police went door-to-door telling homeowners to leave Sonoma County as the next wave of flames approach their communities. So far, the fires have destroyed 3,500 homes and businesses.



Huge flames raced up and down hillsides in Northern California overnight, destroying everything in the way.



Flames devoured a K-mart store here in Santa Rosa---and all firefighters could do was watch it burn.



Fire officials say 22 large fires are burning across the state and they still don't have the upper hand.



The winds are the biggest concern for firefighters. Wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour are expected today which has entire communities in the crosshairs of these wildfires.



Aerial footage showed a mail truck driving through a neighborhood that is completely gone. Some homeowners have lost everything.



More than 20,000 people have been evacuated, and many aren't sure if they'll have a home to come back to.