Undercover Drug Buy Nets 5 Arrests - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Undercover Drug Buy Nets 5 Arrests

Posted: Updated:
Russellville, KY -

Five people are in jail following an undercover drug buy.
 
On Tuesday, the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force and Russellville Police arrested five individuals immediately upon selling drugs to an undercover cop.
 
Detectives seized meth, marijuana, and prescription pills.
 
27-year-old Amber Ferrell, 22-year-old Derek Reeves, 25-year-old Terry Ballard, and 19-year-old Jobeth Varble are charged with trafficking of a controlled substance.
 
33-year-old Gabriel Scott is charged with possession of controlled substance.
 
All five are lodged in the Logan County Detention Center. Further charges are pending.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.