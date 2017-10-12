Undercover Drug Buy Nets 5 Arrests

Five people are in jail following an undercover drug buy.



On Tuesday, the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force and Russellville Police arrested five individuals immediately upon selling drugs to an undercover cop.



Detectives seized meth, marijuana, and prescription pills.



27-year-old Amber Ferrell, 22-year-old Derek Reeves, 25-year-old Terry Ballard, and 19-year-old Jobeth Varble are charged with trafficking of a controlled substance.



33-year-old Gabriel Scott is charged with possession of controlled substance.



All five are lodged in the Logan County Detention Center. Further charges are pending.