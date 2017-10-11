MTSU Recruits BG Students

School is back in session, and that means college recruiters are hitting the streets of Bowling Green.

Middle Tennessee State University officials met with prospective Bowling Green students and their families Wednesday afternoon as a part of their annual twelve city "True Blue Tour".

Counselors, staff, and even the president of MTSU, Dr. Sidney McPhee, made it out for the meet and greet at the Sloan Convention Center.

President McPhee says this is when those curious about the university can learn about each different college and see if true blue truly is their color,

"We bring the entire university to the community--all of our deans, our vice president, of course the president of the university--we bring all the materials from the various colleges, so the prospective students and their parents can have an opportunity to meet directly with faculty and administrators in areas and departments that they're interested in at the university."