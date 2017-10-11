KY Awarded 3 Million Dollar Grant to Investigate Sexual Assault

The federal government is awarding Kentucky a nearly three million dollar grant to investigate sexual assault cold cases.

The National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative grant will allow the Attorney Generals Office to establish a sexual assault cold case unit--focusing on investigating and prosecuting, while also providing services to victims during the process.

Additionally, the grant will provide funding for an extra Kentucky State Police cold case detective.

As the latest step in Attorney General Andy Beshear's promise of providing justice for victims.

He says this funding will ensure, "The commonwealth never has a rape kit backlog again and to ensure law enforcement and prosecutors statewide have the support they need to investigate, prosecute, and seek justice for these victims."