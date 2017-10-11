Sexual Harassment Claims Mounting Against Weinstein

Embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been fired by the company he co-founded but says he's still hoping for a comeback. The New York Times and New Yorker Magazine revealed decades of sexual harassment allegations against him and now a growing list of women are coming forward with similar stories.



The web of allegations against Harvey Weinstein now sprawls across Hollywood. Gwyneth Paltrow says he lured her to a hotel room, then suggested a massage. Angelina Jolie describes her own, quote, "bad experience."



Asia Argento is one of three women who say Weinstein raped them.



Additionally, in a 2015 recording, Weinstein appears to admit he groped model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez. The recording was made by New York City Police and obtained by the New Yorker Magazine. The District Attorney's office declined to prosecute, saying they couldn't establish criminal intent.



A spokesman for Weinstein denied allegations of non-consensual sex.