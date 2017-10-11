Sexual Harassment Claims Mounting Against Weinstein - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Sexual Harassment Claims Mounting Against Weinstein

Posted: Updated:
Los Angeles, CA -

Embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been fired by the company he co-founded but says he's still hoping for a comeback. The New York Times and New Yorker Magazine revealed decades of sexual harassment allegations against him and now a growing list of women are coming forward with similar stories. 
 
The web of allegations against Harvey Weinstein now sprawls across Hollywood. Gwyneth Paltrow says he lured her to a hotel room, then suggested a massage. Angelina Jolie describes her own, quote, "bad experience."
 
Asia Argento is one of three women who say Weinstein raped them.
 
Additionally, in a 2015 recording, Weinstein appears to admit he groped model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez. The recording was made by New York City Police and obtained by the New Yorker Magazine. The District Attorney's office declined to prosecute, saying they couldn't establish criminal intent.
 
A spokesman for Weinstein denied allegations of non-consensual sex.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.