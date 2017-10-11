Trump Administration Focusing on Tax Reform Wednesday

President Trump will focus on selling his tax reform agenda today.



He's heading to Pennsylvania where he will sell his plan to one key constituency, truckers.

White House officials say they are focused on truckers because the industry is vital to the American economy, pointing out that trucking is the number one employer in about 29 states in the US.

In an excerpt released ahead of his speech, the President is expected to say: "when your trucks are moving, America is growing. That is why my administration has taken historic steps to remove the barriers that slow you down. America first means putting American truckers first."

Getting tax reform passed won't be easy, and the challenge just got harder because of a personal spat between the President and a key Republican senator.

President Trump's ongoing feud with Tennessee Senator Bob Corker could jeopardize his tax reform agenda. Corker has vowed to vote against any tax cuts if they increase the deficit.

The White House can only afford to lose two Republican Senate votes if they want to pass the bill.