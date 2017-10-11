California Evacuations Continue Due to Massive Wildfire

Authorities in Sonoma County, California ordered more evacuations Wednesday as a wildfire tearing through California's wine country continues to grow. It’s one of more than a dozen wildfires burning throughout the state. At least 17 people have been killed and more than 2,000 homes and businesses destroyed.

As the sun came up Wednesday morning, flames from a wildfire near Sacramento burned dangerously close to two homes.

Overnight in Solano County the Atlas fire forced more people from their homes. Volunteers helped to free animals trapped by the flames.

At least 17 fires are burning across the state, most of them are in the heart of California’s wine country, north of San Francisco.

Winds are expected to pick up today, making it tougher for firefighters to battle the flames. Entire neighborhoods have been incinerated. Home after home have been burned beyond recognition.

Among those killed, a 100-year-old man and his 98-year-old wife. Mike Rippey's parents Charles and Sara were married for 75 years, the two died together when the fire reached their home.

Authorities say the death toll is expected to climb as the scope of the destruction becomes clear.

