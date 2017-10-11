Tax Payment Scam Hits Kentucky - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Tax Payment Scam Hits Kentucky

Louisville, KY -

A new scam has been reported that tries to have people send money via wire transfer.
 
A Louisville resident reached out to Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear's office to warn about a letter they received, asking for tax payment on money the caller supposedly won. 

The letter cites a law requiring prize winners of over $500,000 to pay a fee directly to them, however, Attorney General Beshear says that type of payment does not exist in Kentucky.

He says the way to identify a scam like this is to know real sweepstakes don’t require a payment to win.

