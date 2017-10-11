Living Well: Going Green to Cure the Blues

A young Massachusetts boy battling a serious illness received a really special gift - a dog that was born with green fur.

Surrounded by puppies, ten-year-old Liam McGourty doesn't have to tell you his favorite animal or his favorite color.

But the green loving kid is dealing with a devastating case of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It's a progressive muscle disorder that is 100% fatal.

It's why his family thought a service dog would be a good idea. They just had no idea they'd get a green one.

A puppy tinted with green by bile before birth. It's rare but it happens, and she knew exactly who it was for.

Its’ fur has since faded but the excitement for Liam has yet to wear off. He already calls his chair the green monster, and the dog's name is Fenway.

Even though there is no cure for his disease, Liam will be the first to tell you, there's no better cure for the blues than a puppy born green