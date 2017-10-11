Death Toll Rising Due to CA Wildfires

Massive fires continue to burn tonight up and down California. 17 people are dead, more than 100 still missing. Firefighters took advantage of slightly better conditions today to make headway in their fights.

17 fires are burning throughout California; 15 of them in the north, devastating the state's famous wine country.

Today, more than 100 people are still unaccounted for, adding to fears that the death toll could keep climbing. About 2,000 homes and buildings have been burned thousands of residents remain under evacuation.

Fires began Sunday night as 30 to 40 mile an hour winds swept across the region, gusting at times up to 70 miles an hour.

In southern California, a 7,500-acre fire about 20 miles east of Disneyland is finally being contained, but not before burning more than 30 homes and buildings.

President Trump today approved the state's request for a federal disaster declaration. Meanwhile, many families are spending a third night wondering if they'll have a home to return to.

The disaster declaration allows the federal government to provide funding to help fight the fires and to rebuild. So far, no word on what sparked the fires.