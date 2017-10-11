Search & Rescue Teams Recover Body of Dead Hiker - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Search & Rescue Teams Recover Body of Dead Hiker

Posted: Updated:

Search and rescue teams in Kentucky found the body of a hiker, who had been reported missing, in the Red River Gorge early Tuesday morning.

A group of people were hiking the Red River Gorge around 3:30 AM when they noticed the man had gone missing.The young man had reportedly been drinking alcohol before he fell off a cliff to his death.

Search and rescue crews spent several hours searching for the hiker before they found his body around 8:00 AM Tuesday morning.

The rescue effort has been a lengthy process as teams had to repel down cliffs to retrieve the young man's remains.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the man.

