A not guilty plea was entered in a Lexington courtroom from an estranged husband who police say beat his wife to death.

Jose Rivera is facing murder and assault charges. Police say he fatally beat his wife 38-year-old Karina Gutierrez with a bat.

The victim had a domestic violence order against her husband.

The Gutierrez family has now started a go fund me account for her funeral.

Rivera is back in court on Monday