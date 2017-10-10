Brand New C-SPAN Bus Visits BG

The brand new C-SPAN bus took a pit stop in Bowling Green Tuesday as a part of it's 50 State Capital's Tour.

As the bus travels, elected officials will be featured during C-SPAN's morning program, The Washington Journal.

Visitors are also encouraged to share their viewpoints on state issues and how they think Washington leaders should handle local issues.

The brand new bus features eleven large-screen tablets, a smart TV and classroom area for conversations with students and teachers, TV production equipment, and even a Washington D.C. themed selfie station.

C-SPAN Representative, Vanessa Torres says, "Our C-SPAN bus serves as a great tool to really showcase to folks about C-SPAN and all of our non-partisan resources. A lot of folks don't know that C-SPAN is actually a non-partisan network. We're a non-profit and actually funded through the cable industry as a public service, so thanks to our friends from Spectrum, we're here today and able to stop by this great learning center and talk to students about C-SPAN and what we do in [Washington] D.C."

The 50 State Capital Tour kicked off in September and will come to it's final stop November of next year.