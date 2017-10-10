Studies Show Concussion Symptoms Last Longer in Female Athletes

Concussions can have short term and long-term effects for teen athletes. Now new research shows girls suffer with the symptoms longer.

On the soccer field, 14-year-old Bella Henry is in her element, but she's been sidelined three times in the last year, due to blows to her head. The goalie has already experienced two concussions.

New research shows adolescent girls suffer from sports related concussion symptoms twice as long as boys. Study published in the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association finds the extended recovery time may be due to underlying conditions including migraines, depression, anxiety and stress.

Doctor Joelle Rehberg, a sports medicine physician, says, “A concussion is really good at finding your weak point and exploiting it… you may have had vision problems all along and maybe that becomes worse. Maybe you have a little bit of anxiety or depression and that becomes worse.”

Bella is now on the road to recovery. She'll soon be back to practice and back in the game.

Researchers found boys in the study suffered with symptoms for 11 days on average while girls suffered 28 days.