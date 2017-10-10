Local Eatery Using Pumpkin Pie to Help Veterans

It doesn't quite feel like fall yet, but today you can support our local veterans by simply munching down on some pumpkin pie.

The Cambridge Market and Cafe on Fairview Avenue is donating a portion of it's proceeds today to Operation Stand Down Kentucky.

The money will go towards the organizations 3rd annual "Back Packs for Local In-Need Veterans" event this year--aimed towards providing local homeless or in-need veterans with a backpack full of various food, clothing, medicines, and hygienic items.

"The back to them is just like getting a bag of groceries," Larry Gregory, Vice President of OSDKY says, "It just lightens up their day."

This is just one fundraiser between now and December 9th where you can help out local veterans in need.

You can drop off items at Greenwood Ford, Ky Steps Behavioral Health Services, and Destiny Adult, Child & Family in Bowling Green from now until December 9th.

On October 21st, Blaze Pizza will donate a portion of their proceeds to OSDKY and Cone Funeral Home and Family works will serve as temporary drop-off locations on October 17th.

Donation items can include canned food with easy open lids; personal hygiene products; cold weather items such as socks, gloves, toboggans, scarves, and handkerchiefs; OTC medication for headaches, colds, etc.; and miscellaneous donations such as books, magazines, ponchos, or other useful or entertaining items.