Puerto Rico, Three Weeks After Maria

It's been nearly three weeks since Hurricane Maria slammed Puerto Rico and 85-percent of the island is still without electricity. Puerto Rico's governor is asking Washington for billions more in emergency relief, as residents try to put their lives back together. However, many are angry and frustrated because aid distribution is slow.

In the Barriada Figueroa neighborhood of San Juan, debris left behind by Hurricane Maria has clogged street drains, contributing to widespread flooding.

Raysa Melean says the government has not helped with clearing the streets, and the only time she's seen mayor Yulin Cruz is on television.

We wanted to talk to the mayor about that. We found her at the main distribution center, and she said, quote, “I had to make a decision… and I decided that the route to go was not a logistical route but a human route.”

Governor Ricardo Rosello was critical of the mayor's response and sent a team of his own to help clear the streets on Monday.

Further complicating the recovery are allegations elsewhere on the island that aid is not being properly handled by distributors.

Regarding the concern over debris removal, the mayor says it's not as if nothing's been done. They've already removed 40 million pounds. There are 350,000 people in San Juan and half of those people, the mayor says, are in need of food and water. It is elsewhere on the island, where the desperation is growing, as the governor says, they are struggling to meet the most basic human needs.